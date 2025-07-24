MoYS gives D7M for Gambia at African School Games

- Advertisement -

The Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Youth & Sports, approved D7 million to support The Gambia’s participation in the first-ever African School Games in Algeria.

The Gambian delegation, made up of 26 student-athletes and officials, who are already in Algeria, will compete in six disciplines, athletics, basketball, volleyball and wrestling among others.

“This move is backed by a strong partnership between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC)—a team effort to give our young athletes the chance to shine internationally,” statement from MoYS said.

Meanwhile, the Gambian is reported to be in good spirit, After landing and stopover in the Algerian capital Algiers, the team yesterday left for the city of Annaba the venue of the games.