OMAR COLLEY RELISHES NEW EXPERIENCE IN SAUDI ARABIA

Veteran Gambian defender Omar Colley has officially signed with Saudi Pro League side Al Diraiyah Club after leaving Greek giants PAOK as a free agent, Africafoot can confirm. The towering center-back, known for his defensive dominance and leadership, is set to begin an exciting new chapter in the Middle East.

A key figure for Gambia’s national team, Colley brings experience and stability to an ambitious Al Diraiyah side looking to establish themselves in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing top flight. At 30, this move presents a fresh challenge for the defender—one that aligns with the league’s rising global profile, fuelled by high-profile signings and increasing competitiveness.

Colley’s transfer is part of a growing trend of seasoned players choosing Saudi Arabia as their next destination, drawn by both sporting ambitions and lucrative opportunities. His career has taken him from Gambian football to Italy, Belgium, and most recently Greece, where he stood out at PAOK. With his commanding presence, aerial prowess, and tactical intelligence, he has been a defensive pillar for both club and country—especially during Gambia’s memorable AFCON campaigns.

Now, as Saudi football continues to attract international stars, Colley’s arrival adds another layer of intrigue to the league’s evolving landscape. Will this move mark another successful chapter in his journey? One thing is certain: Al Diraiyah has secured a proven warrior for their backline.