Bensouda tells commission he approves activities, not payments

By Arret Jatta

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry yesterday continued with the testimony of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda on the council’s financial management practices, covering thresholds for expenditure approval and payments to councillors.

Mayor Bensouda was asked about the council’s approval process for payments above D500,000, which requires council approval.

He explained that in those circumstances, the CEO would call a Contracts Committee meeting, which would recommend it to the General Council for approval after which the CEO would proceed with the procurement process.

However, the Lead Counsel pointed out that the council’s financial manual requires approval for withdrawals and payments into the council’s accounts, which may be different from the approval process for contracts.

The Commission also queried the mayor about payments made to councillors, including Bineh Marong and Kemo Bojang.

The mayor explained that he approved the activities, but not the payments, and that his role is to approve the subject matter, while the CEO determines the resources required.

When questioned about the payment to Bineh Marong for a solar power plant project at the Serekunda market, the mayor said that Bineh had requested support from the council to implement the project, and he had approved the activity.

“Bineh had a grant from the British High Commissioner of D615,000 to build a cold storage. So she came and said she would lose the grant if the council did not support. So basically, I supported her request,” Mayor Bensouda said.

However, Counsel Gomez pointed out that the payment was made without proper documentation, and that the grant from the British High Commission was not received before the payment was made.

The mayor said that he had personally spoken to the British Embassy about the grant, but could not provide documentation to support the payment.

“Was the grant paid to Bineh before the endorsement for this payment, or was the grant received after the payment made to Bineh?”, Gomez asked.

Mayor Bensouda said that they were trying to pre-finance the project.

“Did you see any document in relation to the grant that would suggest or strongly give the position that a grant was endorsed by the British Embassy,” Counsel Gomez asked.

“I was aware because I spoke to the British Embassy personally,” the mayor replied.

He also explained that the council had initially thought that grants were not part of the council’s revenue, but later realised that they should be included.

The Commission also examined the payment voucher for Kemo Bojang’s activity, which was approved by the mayor.

The mayor explained that in this case too, he approved the activity, but not the payment, adding that his role is to approve the subject matter.

The lead counsel asked the mayor to clarify whether he was approving the payment or the activity, and the mayor insisted that he was approving the activity.

Hearing continues.