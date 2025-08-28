YOUTH PROTESTERS GRANTED BAIL from mile ii

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

After nearly a week of incarceration, and total chaos in the streets and numerous calls for sanity, the court yesterday agreed to cut short the remand period of 23 youths charged with holding illegal procession, by granting them bail.

Magistrate Thomas Touray of the Kanifing Court released the youths on a D50,000 bail bond with one Gambian surety.

Without any opposition from the prosecution, the stage was set for the release of the youths from the Mile II prisons where large crowds gathered to give them a heroes’ welcome. The waiting motorcade formed a convoy and escorted the youths toward Westfield, the epic centreof Gambian protests.

Yesterday’s court decision came about after a team of lawyers led by Lamin J Darboe, filed a motion on notice an order to abridge the adjournment date by bringing it forward from August 27, 2025 to September 4, 2025 for the court to deliver its ruling on the bail application of the accused persons.

The team of prosecutors led by Police Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh along side with Assistant Commissioner Almameh Manga and ASP Touray did not object to the motion filed by the defence.

In his ruling yesterday in a crowded court room, the presiding magistrate said having listened to the defence team move their motion and the re-action of the prosecution, the sole issue for determination was whether the accused persons should be granted bail under the circumstances.

Magistrate Thomas Touray further stated that the court has taken note that the offence is bailable but the court is guided in the exercise of its discretion by the circumstances of this particular case and in line with existing laws on bail.

“Considering the charge and as a safeguard to maintaining sanity pending the hearing and determination of this case, the accused persons are ordered to enter into a self-recognisance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour pending the hearing and determination of this case. Failure to abide by this shall lead to the revocation of their bail,” the magistrate warned, before granting bail to the lads.

The case adjourned to 11 September.