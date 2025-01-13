Betraying the diaspora club is to betray poor Gambians

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Anyone familiar with development work and international development partners knows that projects are not conceived, formulated, awarded and funded within 6 months. Therefore, between July to December 2024, this AfDB project could not have been initiated and go through all necessary processes to conclusion within that timeframe.

When in July 2024 the Ministry gave approval to the Diaspora Club to build a maternity ward at Chamen health centre, it must have known what projects were already planned or ongoing. The Ministry cannot just come back in December to claim a new project is in town. Minister Samateh must be honest to the people or resign if he cannot take right decisions in the Ministry and sector he leads.

- Advertisement -

This official story is totally false and unfortunate. This AfDB project, if true is not going to start asap. Meantime our people need urgent healthcare right now.

Secondly, the Ministry does not have to withdraw the approval from the Diaspora Club, rather they should have sat down with these folks to see how both projects could be merged to maximise services and impact. AfDB does not own Chamen and the piece of land on which the health centre was to be built. So, the Ministry could have worked out with the Diaspora Club to see how to take advantage of both opportunities.

I hold this decision by the Government to be totally irresponsible and inconsiderate and those responsible must be held accountable.

- Advertisement -

Our development as a nation should be in the hands of our people first and foremost. The Diaspora Club are Gambians and they must be prioritised over the AfDB or any other donor.

Right now, the Government is telling us that remittances from Gambians in the diaspora goes into hundreds of millions of dollars: that is 775.5 million US dollars representing 31.5% of GDP in 2024.

This figure surpasses the combined loans and grants given to the Gambia by these so-called donors in 2024. Therefore, why should our government reject the intentions, resources and efforts of our own citizens in favour of foreign aid? Why?

What we expect is that the Government, having realised the huge potential of our diaspora would do everything to create the space and facilitate the transfer of their expertise, knowledge, resources and ambitions to their motherland. But to stifle such effort is most unfortunate and those responsible must be held accountable.

Clearly, this decision is not made in consideration of the health needs and concerns or the interest of the people of Chamen and the Gambia as a whole. This decision is rather driven by nothing other than selfish personal and partisan interests for which there must be transparency and accountability!

Madi Jobarteh

Boraba