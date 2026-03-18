Beyond the crescent: Sustaining Ramadan’s virtue in everyday Gambia

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As the crescent moon heralds Eid al-Fitr, The Gambia’s streets burst with joy —families in colourful attire, shared meals, and communal prayers from Kartong to Koina. Ramadan 2026 will conclude today or tomorrow, leaving behind a nation spiritually recharged. Yet, in the quiet aftermath, a pressing question lingers: Will the piety and honesty forged in fasting’s fire endure, or fade like the iftar lamps?

Ramadan demands discipline — abstaining from food, drink, and excess from dawn to dusk. It cultivates taqwa, God-consciousness, and amanah, trustworthiness, virtues that transcend the calendar. The Qur’an reminds us in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:183): Fasting is prescribed “so that you may become righteous”. But righteousness isn’t seasonal. For Gambian Muslims, who form the vast majority, this means carrying Ramadan’s essence into daily life amid our unique struggles: corruption scandals eroding public trust, economic pressures testing integrity, and political rhetoric clashing with ethical action.

Consider our reality. Public servants who fasted piously now face temptations in procurement deals or nepotistic hires. Traders in Serekunda Market who shunned deceit during Ramadan, might slip back into shortchanging customers when eid’s glow dims. Politicians, quick to invoke Allah in campaign speeches, often betray that piety post-election through graft or favouritism. The National Assembly’s recent debates on the anti-corruption bill highlight this disconnect —laws alone falter without personal piety.

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Imam Abdoulie Fatty put it bluntly last Eid: “Ramadan ends, but hypocrisy must not begin.” Sustaining honesty demands deliberate action. First, revive daily prayers and dhikr to anchor the soul against worldly lures. Second, integrate Islamic ethics into professions — accountants auditing with transparency, journalists reporting without bias, as urged by Prophet Muhammad (pbuh): “The truthful, trustworthy merchant is with the prophets.” Third, foster community accountability through mosque committees monitoring local governance, echoing the Prophet’s Medina charter of mutual trust.

Gambia’s development hinges on this. A pious populace builds resilient institutions; an honest one fuels economic growth beyond aid dependency. Recall how post-Ramadan integrity drives successful models like Turkey’s ethical business boom or Malaysia’s anti-corruption reforms—lessons for our Second Republic.

Muslims of Gambia, eid’s joy is fleeting; eternal reward lies in consistency. Let Ramadan’s spirit propel us toward a just society where faith fuels progress, not excuses. The moon has waned—will our resolve?