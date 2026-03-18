Court postpones appeal trial for Senegal fans sentenced for vandalism in Morocco

- Advertisement -

The Court of Appeal in Rabat postponed the appeal trial for the 18 Senegalese fans convicted of hooliganism and vandalism during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco to 30th March.

The 18 imprisoned fans received sentences ranging from one to three years in prison for their involvement in hooliganism and vandalism during the final match between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat.

The hooliganism acts came after a referee awarded a legitimate penalty to Morocco during the game. The decision was met with frustration and protest from the Senegalese team, which left the stadium for over 15 minutes, affecting the course of the match and Morocco’s performance in the game.

- Advertisement -

In response, fans also attempted to storm the pitch and vandalised Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, damaging its facilities and using seats as weapons against security guards.

Despite their documented involvement in vandalism, Senegal protested the verdict, stating that the case “has gone beyond the realm of sport.”

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko claimed matters between the two countries should never have escalated to this level, calling the sentences “regrettable.”

- Advertisement -

Sonko also hopes for a royal pardon for the Senegalese fans.

“For two countries that consider themselves friends like Morocco and Senegal, things should not have escalated to this level,” he said, promising Dakar will do “everything possible” to secure the release of the 18 nationals.

moroccoworldnews.com