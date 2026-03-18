42 arrests and counting: The Pape Cheikh Diallo affair spirals into an explosion

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The net is closing in on the sprawling Pape Cheikh Diallo and Co case. According to revelations in the daily newspaper Libération, the Keur Massar Research Brigade has just recorded another arrest, bringing the total number of arrests to 42 since the scandal broke in February.

The latest person arrested yesterday in Dakar, is reportedly directly linked to the Cameroonian national known by the pseudonyms “Modou G” or “Steph,” whose confessions continue to cause a stir.

As Libération announced in a previous article, Steph presented himself as a pimp with close ties to the television presenter at the heart of the case. He provided investigators with several names.

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Among them is an individual from his professional circle, now in the hands of the gendarmerie. His arrest confirms that the investigation is progressing rapidly.

The suspect has been taken into custody on a series of particularly serious charges: criminal conspiracy, acts against nature, intentional transmission of HIV, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

These criminal charges reflect the complexity and seriousness of this case, which involve organised crime, clandestine networks, and practices deemed deviant.

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With this 42nd arrest, investigators from the Keur Massar Criminal Investigation Brigade appear far from having closed the case. According to Libération, further arrests are imminent, as the revelations of the main witness open new leads every day.

The case, which had already sent shockwaves through public opinion, is now taking on an even more worrying dimension. It is highlighting a network with unsuspected ramifications, involving several profiles and sectors.

Dakaractu