Bill seeking to give voting rights to nominated councillors retabled

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly Member for Latrikunda Sabiji, Yahya Sanyang, has reintroduced his private members bill seeking to amend a section in the Local Government Act that prevents councillors nominated by mayors and chairpersons of Area Councils from voting at council proceedings.

The bill was rejected by more than a dozen lawmakers at the second reading in 2023, with some NAMs arguing that most are nominated for political reasons.

However, Hon Sanyang is undeterred and brought back the bill before his colleagues yesterday for their consideration and approval.

He argued that nominated councillors are selected by mayors and chairpersons to represent special interest groups such as women, youth and persons with disabilities who may not be adequately represented through the electoral process, and providing them voting rights is essential in amplifying their voices.

“Nominated councillors often have expertise in specific areas such as education, health and social welfare and they could use their voting rights to advocate for policies that benefit their areas of specialty,” Sanyang said.

The bill will reach the crucial second reading on Thursday where its fate would be decided.