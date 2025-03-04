Gambia needs €11M for digital broadcasting platform

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Digital Gambia Limited, a subsidiary of national broadcaster GRTS, established in 2021 to serve as the public signal distributor for digital broadcasting in the Gambia, would need over €11M for a digital broadcasting platform.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Seedy Keita yesterday while responding to queries and recommendations contained in the National Assembly Public Enterprises Committee’s report on the digital status of national broadcaster, GRTS.

The minister informed lawmakers that GRTS currently procures only digital equipment to fast track its digitalisation process, adding that the national broadcaster’s TV studios are all producing high definition pictures while its radio is on satellite.

“However, for GRTS to be fully digitalised, the country needs to transition from analogue to digital broadcasting which cannot happen without the establishment of a digital terrestrial television platform DTT. The mandate for the establishment of the DTT platform falls under the purview of Digital Gambia Limited, a subsidiary of GRTS, established in 2021 to serve as the public signal distributor for digital broadcasting in the Gambia,” the minister said.

He said the budget estimate for the full implementation of the DTT project is €11,257,000.

“Given the cost involved, it is obvious that it would be difficult for the government to fully fund this project and therefore the ministry of information in collaboration with management and board of directors of Digital Gambia Limited, the ministries of finance and foreign affairs are currently engaging our bilateral and donor partners for possible support in funding the project. The ministry of finance through our PPP Unit has launched the procurement process for the possible implementation of the project through a PPP model,” Minister Keita told NAMs.