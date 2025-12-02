Bissau’s coup seems like international failure, but will we learn?

- Advertisement -

By Jarga Kebba Gigos

We cannot accept every excuse to justify a coup, but we have to learn from every coup to establish measures to avoid a coup or forceful takeovers of the state.

It is clearly evident that I support coups in limited circumstances, but I am not sure if I can support the coup in Bissau. Coup amid elections is very weird, but massive election fraud is among where I think a coup can be justified. In our age, massive election fraud should be a thing of the past, unless a country is in its illusory sovereignty claims that excludes countries you may need. We need a worldwide culture of cameras, but were there enough cameras in Bissau’s elections? Once we understand that if that country falls or thrives, it affects us indirectly or directly, then we cannot be indifferent. Ecowas to AU or even UN condemning it cannot be as vital as learning and establishing new measures to avoid such repeats.

I think it is overdue to consider treaties on election integrity, and that must include eliminating illusory sovereignty until you need help? My point is that the international civilian observers may no longer be enough, but a clear agreement (treaty) that includes observers with cameras and even a small international military to jointly guard critical election posts, election officials, and even top election participants. Of course, my suggestions come with both financial and moral costs or sacrifices. However, the cost is minimal if we compare it with the damage a disputed election or coup can cost.

Let’s say if about one thousand armed Ecowas or AU forces were present in Bissau, their presence with cameras and arms could have averted it or at least shed light on it. The cameras and arms can last for decades, so only the travel cost and allowance of the soldiers is where Bissau or xyz should shoulder as election cost due to time based demands. Today, the president or ex-president of Bissau, Mr Embalo, is reportedly in Senegal as a refugee, but would he have allowed Senegal and other countries sending their soldiers to watch an election or just to restore his presidency? My point is the Gambia and many countries are soon heading for an election, so it’s vital that we all learn the needed lessons. I am fairly certain that president Adama Barrow, Faye, Tinubu, and others will likely condemn the coup in Bissau, but are they ready to work on treaties that will avert such?

Blending Percentages: We all know one thousand international forces cannot fight many state militaries, but they are not there to fight, instead as stronger observers and less corruptible guards. So if twenty Military personnel of Bissau and ten military personnel of Ecowas were guarding the main opposition leader of Bissau, the Gambia, or xyz, it does not take away sovereignty, but bolster our common ties as humans. So even one hundred ‘foreign’ military can help guard the opposition and their cameras can also reveal what about the opposition. I do not think only sitting leaders dangerously lie about elections, but there are many guilty opposition leaders. I understand they did not only prematurely declare themselves as winners, but one is claiming a percentage of ‘52%’?

Due to language barriers, it is smart to have the remaining military personnel in at least pairs. So, about two to four soldiers from English speaking Ghana, Nigeria, etc , at the polls and counting stations, in English speaking Gambia or xyz will help. Body cameras are increasingly affordable, so you cannot distrust all countries and their body camera footages. You will not need foreign military in every poll station, but having enough, especially where the opposition deems necessary will help. The obsession with power after tasting it can be very dangerous, but the obsession through imagination can make a guilty opposition or military commit adultery and rape in figurative speech. When was the last time you heard rape under camera is vital, but no one will deny some will avoid rape or election lying if enough cameras exist.

Election results denials are too common and must end. My tiny Gambia has former president Jammeh denying the 2016 results up to date, and Barrow+ refuses my call for a stronger culture of cameras until when? Mamma Kandeh is denying the 2021 elections in the Gambia, but what is he and others doing on culture of cameras before the 2026 elections? Liars will prefer claims over cameras and evidence oriented blessings until when? I believe the best of Gambians, in and outside the Gambia, should strive towards a giant camera factory for Africa, or at least a giant camera store for the Gambia and the neighboring countries. Wishes are not enough, employ enough efforts. Of course, it goes far beyond the Gambia, resulting in dangerous civilian unrest or military coup as in Bissau or where else? We do not want to see civil wars in any country and if your favorite candidate is against cameras or peaceful foreign troops, they may gamble on you and run away in illusions or simple cruelty and indifference with excuses. So let the journalists also educate the public and defend the needed ideas for peace, including how the cameras of both civilian and military personnel cannot miss certain levels of mass fraud.

Again, our sacrifices should be compared to what civil unrest, civil war, refugee cost, military coups, rebels, etc, can cost. Who does not remember how Sierraleonians flooded the Gambia in dual pain and we sure do not want the people of Bissau or any country fleeing to Senegal or the Gambia. So I think having about one hundred Gambian forces joining other countries to ascertain both peaceful elections and smooth surrender where need be is vital and in Gambia’s or xyz interest. So the cost can even be splitted or which peace loving billionaire can help?

Ecowas or AU Demands before Intervention or Help: like an arrogant teenager may want money and no advice from a parent, the arrogant leader wants different types of help but not advice from foreign individuals or organisations. If I were the president of the US, AU, or xyz, I would have made very reasonable demands, including how you must have fair elections, mandatory basic education, facilitate culture of cameras, etc. All of humankind, especially Africa, needs mandatory education, but the leaders that have it for their own children will likely find an excuse to justify indifferent to the helpless children. You cannot claim ‘parental rights’, if you understand every child is like your child or child of the state, and questionable parents must be re-educated and punished if defiant. From the president, ministers, opposition leaders, rich folks, etc, you all have cameras in your homes, but refuse simple efforts to facilitate the poorest home to have cameras and even laborers to work and walk with body cameras. Of course, your non-thinking minds may not be able to see the good in such, but once we try it for ten countries, the averted problems will far outweigh the new ‘problems’ that will demand action. As much as I want the president to understand that a camera factory or giant camera store is more vital than many roads, I think the opposition and every caring person should understand the need for collective urging and collaboration for availability and affordability.

Our children and their associations in the diaspora must step-up in such as a humanitarian leaning business, where financial success is feasible and ‘failing’ is still uplifting the character of the people through pressure.

A camera store that helps averts thousands of crimes is not for the mentally blind to see; where it solves hundreds of crimes, they may claim ten of them are disgraceful or unnecessary… So seeking and accepting by the years is hinting there are decades between our minds…I can remember or imagine if God asked me to urge for a Camera Store or factory in 1950, 1975, 2000, 2025, etc you would have dismissed me as insane or xyz. The evidence is you refuse to see the importance of mass acceptance of cameras in 2025, you refuse enough efforts for self and/or urging beyond neighbours.

So I can imagine God or the Angels giving it to the West, Asia, etc to crawl to elite and indifferent rich Africans? Some things should be for all, rich or poor, and that include basic formal education, security, enough food, etc.

Smooth transfer of power: The treaty can be very clear, including if the opposition wins, we can raise the number of armed foreign soldiers to be dedicated to the winner until a smooth transfer of power takes place. If an extension is needed like the Gambia is enjoying, then so be it. I do not see the presence of ‘foreign’ troops in the Gambia as against our sovereignty, because if Africa was united as I desire, then such a mixture would be the guard of every president and governor. The so-called foreign troops have not committed crimes above their Gambian counterparts in and beyond the military.

We can realistically say their presence may have averted a coup in the Gambia. As recently as a few weeks ago, former president Jammeh was essentially saying Barrow is not a legitimate president, and that may amount to calling for a forceful removal of Barrow.

We know a small percentage of both civilian and military Gambians may share that distorted view of what is tolerable versus intolerable election irregularities.

A tolerable election irregularity can be ignored, taken to court, discussed, and needed changes be made for the next elections. I think guarding the leaders of the election officials is vital and can be through the blend of such international forces.

The claim of drugs to justify a coup amid elections is absurd. If President Embalo was not collaborating with drug Lords and is the winner, then fearing a change that cannot be mitigated through cameras and other measures is questionable. If the opposition were talking with drug Lords and are the winners, prosecuting them before elections or gathering evidence at what time seems possible to the point of warranting a coup? These are not the times of claims, but until God imposes a culture of cameras and evidence oriented societies, then the anti-camera folks are the devils God prefers to give respite until when? I pray for God to end the respite on lying and cruelty, and help humankind enjoy a much better earth.

Worse than drugs (self inflict) is lying and cruelty by politicians, military folks, civilians, etc. Worse than what level of drugs is coup, civil war, etc. So let the journalists and politicians re-educate the masses and we make the necessary sacrifices, including respecting the results of elections, even if disappointed.