A pillar of strength and wisdom: Honoring the legacy of Alhaji Momodou Cham

By Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe

It is with a heart weighed profound sorrow, yet a spirit lifted by immense gratitude, that I reflect on the life and passing of my grandfather, my husband, and my revered mentor, the Honorable Alhaji Momodou Cham (MC Cham).

His peaceful transition at his home in Banjul marks not just a personal loss, but the closing of a significant chapter for our family, and for The Gambia. A steadfast presence has left us, creating a void that cannot be filled.

To the nation, he was the esteemed MC Cham, a seasoned politician and a founding architect of our democracy.

To me, he was “my darling Grandpa”—a name that embodied the unique and cherished bond of guidance, affection, and unwavering support we shared.

Grandpa was the foundational architect of my political consciousness, and indeed, for an entire generation.

He embodied a leadership style rarely seen: a man of profound peace, immense patience, and unshakable composure.

His strength was not in loud proclamations, but in the power of thoughtful silence, deliberate action, and resilient determination.

I will forever cherish the memory of his steadfast faith in me and my colleagues, a trust that empowered us to rise.

His mettle was most evident during our party’s most trying hours. When my father, our party leader, and others faced unjust arrest, Grandpa became our pillar.

He was everywhere at once, instilling courage, providing clarity, and demonstrating the true mantle of leadership with fierce determination and unyielding energy.

Beyond our personal circle, Honorable MC Cham was one of the principal architects who meticulously built and nurtured the United Democratic Party into a formidable force for change and a beacon of democratic hope.

His legacy is not merely in the institutions he helped build, but in the democratic ideals he etched into the foundation of our nation.

I humbly pray to the Almighty Allah to grant him His infinite Mercy, to forgive his shortcomings, and to reward him with the highest ranks of Jannatul Firdaus. Your legacy, dear Grandpa, will forever be a guiding light. You will never be forgotten.

I extend my most sincere and heartfelt condolences to Lawyer Neneh Cham, and the entire immediate family; to His Excellency Alagie Ousainu Darboe, our party leader, who has lost a father, a friend, and a founding pillar; and to the entire nation, which mourns a beloved patriarch and a peaceful leader.

Rest in perfect peace, my dear husband. Your work here is done, and it was accomplished with honour, dignity, and an unwavering love for your country.

We will forever love you.