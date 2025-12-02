GRA to hit D25 billion by end of year

- Advertisement -

With Omar Bah

Deputy Editor

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has shatter its D23 billion annual target well before November 31, 2025 and now well position for a historic D25 billion haul fueled by relentless digital reforms and ironclad compliance drives.

GRA’s aggressive rollout of ASYCUDA World, the Single Window system, ITAS, and impending e-invoicing platforms has turbocharged efficiency, slashing evasion and widening the tax net across domestic and customs streams.

First-quarter 2025 alone raked in a record D6.7 billion, with March hitting D2.6 billion—the highest monthly figure ever—propelling mid-year totals past D13 billion and January-July beyond D15.6 billion against a D13.5 billion goal.

These feats mark a 32% year-on-year surge, with domestic taxes up 27% and customs/excise duties leaping 36%, obliterating 2024’s D20.83 billion benchmark that exceeded its D19.2 billion target by 8%.

The Finance Minister Seedy Keita boldly affirmed at the inauguration of GRA’s Jarra Soma Office that the Authority will clinch D25 billion by end of December, crediting digitalisation and GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe’s inspiring leadership for decade-long successes and forecasting even loftier 2026 ambitions.

GRA’s trajectory screams overachievement, potentially vaulting to D25 billion amid rental tax compliance expansions and stakeholder buy-in.

Minister Keita hailed this as proof of self-reliant fiscal muscle.

He said this revenue blitz cements GRA as The Gambia’s economic powerhouse, mobilising 80% of government funds and 20% of GDP through transparent, tech-driven enforcement that demands business embrace or face the consequences.

Minister Keita added that robust domestic revenue system is indispensable to Gambia’s national development.

“It is through domestic revenue that the government finances critical public investments, including education, health services, security, food systems, and infrastructure. A clear example is the construction of the Nuimi–Hakalang road, Kiang West road network, Kabada roads all transformative projects fully funded by domestic revenue.”

This landmark achievement, he added, demonstrates the government’s ability to mobilise and prudently utilise national resources for high-impact development projects that directly improve the lives of Gambians.

“Also, the increased compensation for the salary increase of a minimum of 110% since the coming of the Government of President Adama Barrow are all funded through domestic resources. Of this, we witnessed an increase of 60% in the last 3 years; 2022 to 2025.”

In recent years, Mr Keita added, under the transformational leadership of CG Darboe, the GRA has been repositioned to a champion powerhouse of not only revenue mobilisation but also foresight for growth.

“I will harp on the transformational leadership and performance of GRA. The tax revenue collected in 2022 was D11.6 billion but the performance increase to a about D25 billion in 2025, a growth of more than 115% in 3 years! Let’s imagine the economic impact the country would have realised if other government agencies grew at even a third of this growth.”

He added that GRA has become a centre of excellence not only within the Gambian context but within the sub-region.

“A number of revenue authorities within the sub region have visited GRA on study tour.”

Soma Tax Office

On Saturday, the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art edifice in Soma, marking a significant milestone in the Authority’s drive to modernise tax administration and enhance service delivery across the country.

This new facility, strategically located in Soma, a bustling economic hub of Gambia’s Lower River Region, stands as a critical pillar in the nation’s tax mobilisation efforts, driving revenue growth through its vibrant markets and strategic location as a key crossroads south of the Gambia River.

The edifice funded by GRA and constructed by AK Construction with the supervision of Gamworks at the cost of D16 million is not just another office building—it embodies cutting-edge design and advanced technology infrastructure that reflects the GRA’s vision of transforming tax collection into a more efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-friendly process.

The facility boasts modern offices equipped with the GAMTAXNET system and will soon host the latest information technology systems linked directly to GRA’s centralised Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) and the electronic invoicing platform, enhancing both taxpayer registration and real-time tax processing capabilities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, GRA’s Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe emphasised how this milestone supports the broader government agenda of digital transformation and improved public financial management.

“This new facility is a testament to GRA’s resolve to not only grow the tax base but to do so with integrity, efficiency, and transparency. By bringing the Authority closer to the people in Soma and the surrounding communities, we bridge the gap between taxpayers’ needs and government service delivery.”

The new office is expected to directly serve a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), farmers, traders, and individual taxpayers in the Lower River Region.

“The vision for this building was conceived in 2022, born from a clear and deliberate objective of Management: to provide a modern office environment for our taxpayers, and to provide a comfortable living environment for our staff. We believe that to maximise efficiency and improve staff welfare, our taxpayers and staff deserve a working environment that is second to none. Today, that vision stands before us as a concrete reality,” CG Darboe disclosed.

He said the facility is not an isolated achievement but part of a strategic infrastructure roadmap that the GRA Board and Management has been aggressively pursuing over the past years.

Regional government officials and local business leaders praised the inauguration as a game-changer. They highlighted how the new GRA outpost would facilitate economic growth by improving the ease of doing business and creating a more predictable tax environment that encourages investment.

“We are not stopping here. I am pleased to inform you that a contract has already been awarded for the construction of our Brikama Tax Office. The construction works are expected to be completed within 14 months. Additionally, we are currently in the process of awarding a contract for the construction of a two-storey state-of-the art Customs Office at Amdallai,” CG Darboe stated.

He said the evidence of these ongoing projects clearly demonstrate that GRA is investing heavily in infrastructure development.

“We believe that these investments are vital in modernizing tax administration in The Gambia. As we modernize our tax systems, it is also imperative that we invest in our infrastructure to afford our taxpayers and staff a convenient and modern working environment.”

He thanked the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs for the continued support and cooperation over the years.

The launch of the Soma edifice aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s 2025-2030 development blueprint, which prioritizes modernisation of revenue mobilization systems as a key lever for sustainable economic growth and improved public service provision.