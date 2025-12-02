A national call for equity, accountability and reform in the Gambian passport system

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Jallow

The Gambian passport is more than a travel document. It is a sovereign emblem of national identity and dignity, representing the rights and freedom of movement guaranteed to every citizen by the laws of the land and by the universal principles of human rights. Yet for countless ordinary Gambians both at home and in the diaspora, the process of acquiring a passport continues to be a grueling, discouraging and humiliating ordeal. Despite public assurances of improved efficiency, digitization and reforms, the current system remains deeply flawed, overwhelmingly centralized, emotionally exhausting and economically burdensome for citizens who rely on this essential document to pursue education, medical treatment, employment, family reunification and global engagement.

One of the most pressing challenges lies in the restrictive centralisation of passport processing in Banjul as the sole national center. In a country that has long spoken about decentralisation and equitable public service delivery, forcing the entire population to physically converge on the capital is impractical, inconsiderate and counterproductive. Thousands of Gambians from Upper River Region, Central River Region, North Bank Region, West Coast Region and even residents of Greater Banjul endure long travel distances, high transportation costs, long queues and lost days of productivity simply to submit an application or make an inquiry. Those living abroad face even more challenges as many are compelled to return home because of limited consular capacity and bureaucratic delays in overseas missions.

These difficulties extend far beyond mere inconvenience. They translate directly into missed opportunities for employment, delayed academic admissions, canceled travel plans and severe financial strain for families who must borrow money to undertake multiple trips in pursuit of a constitutional right. Some citizens have waited months or over a year without clarity regarding the status of their application. Others have watched helplessly while individuals with privileged access walk through back doors and secure passports within hours. This is an injustice to the values of fairness, equality and transparency that should define public administration in The Gambia.

What makes this situation even more troubling is the widening gap between the hardships faced by ordinary citizens and the unprecedented ease with which Diplomatic and Service passports are issued. There is a growing national concern about the excessive and questionable distribution of Diplomatic passports across categories of individuals whose roles may not justify such privileges. From Presidents and their families, Ministers and their families, advisers and their families, footballers and athletes with their families, diplomats and their families, to diplomatic mission personnel and their families, the number of privileged beneficiaries appears to have expanded far beyond reasonable or official necessity. Additionally those entitled to Service passports including Permanent Secretaries, National Assembly Members and other government officials continue to receive priority attention while the common citizen struggles endlessly.

The question that must be asked with courage and honesty is simple. What is the nation gaining in return for the rapid issuance and widespread circulation of these high level passport categories. What measurable diplomatic benefit or strategic return justifies the exponential rise in privileged issuance. What is the national value generated through this generosity and how does it compare with the cost to the image, security credibility and sovereignty of our national document.

The Government of The Gambia particularly the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Immigration under the leadership of Mr Ebrima Mboob must urgently conduct a comprehensive forensic audit of all Diplomatic and Service passports issued in the last ten years. Such an audit must identify the total number issued, the justification for issuance, the beneficiaries, the renewal history and the benefits derived for the Republic. Accountability must be matched with transparency. Those in positions of responsibility must face the truth without emotional sensitivity, political protection or institutional fear.

A national passport is not a reward for social connections nor an entitlement based on status or influence. It is a national instrument of identity designed to serve the interests of the state and deserving citizens genuinely contributing to national objectives. Therefore it is the patriotic duty of the Government and all governance institutions to protect its integrity and control its issuance with discipline and justification.

This moment calls for strong leadership bold decision making and an unwavering commitment to reform. The Ministry of Interior and the Department of Immigration must revisit the past examine present realities and forecast the future to restore order, confidence and fairness. Several critical actions must be urgently considered. These include decentralising passport processing centers to regional offices equipped with modern technology and trained professionals. Establishing digital application and tracking platforms accessible to citizens both at home and abroad. Setting strict guidelines on who qualifies for Diplomatic and Service passports based strictly on national interest. Publishing periodic reports on passport issuance and processing timelines to reinforce transparency. Increasing consular capacity in embassies to support Gambians in the diaspora. Prioritising ordinary citizens without connection or privilege in order to rebuild national trust. Strengthening security measures and verification systems to protect the integrity of the Gambian passport internationally.

History has shown that nations succeed when they recognize moments that demand transformation. The past has seen periods where passport issuance was simpler more predictable and handled with a sense of public service. The present unfortunately reflects a painful distance between authority and citizen reality. The future however holds potential for change if leaders demonstrate willingness to confront uncomfortable truths and implement reforms guided by fairness accountability and national pride.

The Gambian people are not asking for miracles. They are only asking for justice equal access dignity and a process that respects their humanity. They are asking for a system that does not privilege the powerful while punishing the powerless. They are asking for a government that remembers that power comes from the people and must serve the people.

Let this moment be a turning point. Let every leader with influence reflect deeply on the consequences of inefficiency and privilege. Let those entrusted with authority consider the struggles of ordinary Gambians who continue to suffer silently. Let patriotism rise above politics. Let integrity triumph over favoritism. Let the passport of The Gambia regain its honor and meaning as a symbol of national pride rather than a currency of privilege.

The change must begin now. The Department of Immigration must lead with dignity. The Ministry of Interior must act with courage. The Government of The Gambia must embrace the responsibility to reform. And the people must continue to raise their voices because silence is the fuel of injustice.

A nation is judged not by how it treats the powerful but by how it treats those without power. May The Gambia rise to that measure.