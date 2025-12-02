Cameroon sack manager, announce Africa Cup of Nations squad

- Advertisement -

Monumental earthquake on the African continent this Monday evening: three weeks before the kickoff of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Cameroonian Football Federation dismisses its coach, Marc Brys!

he announcement came at the same time as the publication of the players selected for the competition!

André Onana and Vincent Aboubakar are absent from the list drawn up by the brand new coach of the Indomitable Lions: David Pagou.

The Belgian coach pays the price for his elimination in the World Cup 2026 qualifying playoffs in November, and his strained relations with Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Federation.

Yahoo sports