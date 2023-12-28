Black Stars looking to shine bright in Cote d’Ivoire

- Advertisement -

Boasting an array of exciting talent, coupled with the invaluable experience of its more seasoned campaigners, next month’s TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 could possibly be the year the Black Stars shine bright on the continent.

The red-hot Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah certainly stand out when thinking of the exciting talent available for Ghana while the likes of Thomas Partey and the ever-green Andre Ayew will be immense in bringing stability to the squad.

Ghana’s matches in Group B

- Advertisement -

14 January

Ghana – Cape Verde: 20h00 GMT, Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan

18 January

- Advertisement -

Egypt – Ghana: 20h00 GMT, Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan

22 January

Mozambique – Ghana: 20h00 GMT, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, Abidjan

How Ghana qualified:

Jostled throughout the qualifiers but eventually secured their ticket to Cote d’Ivoire after overcoming the Central African Republic 2-1 on the very last day of the qualifiers to finish top of Group E.

The Black Stars are heading to their 24th TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

Player to watch: Mohammed Kudus

A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Mohammed Kudus is without a doubt one of the key players for Ghana. With 6 goals scored in 15 club matches, the Accra native is preparing to participate in his second TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Dangerous coming in from the wing but can also play as a false 9, Kudus – if not well planned for, will be a problem for defenders in Cote d’Ivoire as he has over the last few years in club football.

The coach: Chris Hughton

Of Irish origin, Chris Hughton was named Ghana coach in February 2023, a few weeks after the Black Stars were eliminated in the first round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

After having managed English teams such as Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham, the tactician is preparing for his first TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. With Hughton at the helm, Ghana offers a very solid game defensively. In fact, the Black Stars concede very few goals. A fan of the 4-3-3, the tactician relies on fast wingers who are quick in attack.

Ghana’s Previous Afcon performances:

1963: Winner

1965: Winner

1968: Finalist

1970: Finalist

1978: Winner

1982: Winner

1992: Finalist

1994: Quarter-finalist

1996: Fourth

2000: Quarter-finalist

2002: Quarter-finalist

2008: Third

2010: Finalist

2012: Fourth

2013: Fourth

2015: Finalist

2017: Fourth

2019: Eighth finalist