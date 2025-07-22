Boy, 13, injured by car drifter

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A 13-year old boy, Abdou Rahman Bah, was badly injured after been hit by a car, drifted by one Malick, said to be in his 20s.

The incident occured last Friday at Abuko Upper Basic School, where the children were attending a Grade 9 passing out programme.

The victim is a Grade Six student. He is said to have been admitted at Ndemban hospital where he was saved from amputation. His uncle Omar Sheikh Omar Bah said he was informed of the incident by his sister.

The police could not be reached for comments.