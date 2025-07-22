spot_img
spot_img
27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Boy, 13, injured by car drifter

- Advertisement -
Oli 3

By Olimatou Coker

A 13-year old boy, Abdou Rahman Bah, was badly injured after been hit by a car, drifted by one Malick, said to be in his 20s. 
The incident occured last Friday at Abuko Upper Basic School, where the children were attending a Grade 9 passing out programme.
The victim is a Grade Six student. He is said to have been admitted at Ndemban hospital where he was saved from amputation. His uncle Omar Sheikh Omar Bah said he was informed of the incident by his sister.
The police could not be reached for comments.

Previous article
Banjul to host maiden Ecowas Media Excellence Awards
Next article
Kuntaur chairman Jawara denies borrowing money from contractor
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions