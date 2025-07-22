Banjul to host maiden Ecowas Media Excellence Awards

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia will host the inaugural Ecowas Media Excellence Awards for Journalists on Friday July 25, 2025. The event, spearheaded by the Directorate of Communication of the Ecowas Commission, will recognise 12 journalists from the 15 Ecowas member states. The awards are a highlight of Ecowas’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and will be held under the patronage of Dr Omar Alieu Touray, president of the Ecowas Commission.

The awards aim to promote excellence in regional reporting and enhance the visibility of Ecowas’s achievements. Winning stories, selected from hundreds of entries across television, radio, print, and online media, showcase the positive impact of Ecowas programs and initiatives on West Africans’ lives, covering themes such as regional integration, development, peace, and prosperity.

Entries for the awards were accepted between February 20 and March 20, 2025, from journalists and media professionals in Ecowas Member States who submitted original, impactful, and professionally produced content in English, French, or Portuguese. A seven-member jury was unveiled to select the winners. The award categories include Television, Radio, Print Media, Online Media, and Photography, with an additional Videography category also mentioned.

The organisers said it aims to encourage Journalists and media professionals to take interest in reporting on the major achievements of Ecowas in member states and its direct impact on Ecowas citizens.

“The event also marks a pivotal moment in Ecowas’s evolving relationship with journalism, acknowledging professionals whose work exemplifies accuracy, public service, and a steadfast commitment to democratic values and regional integration across West Africa,” a communiqué from the commission reads.