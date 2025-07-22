Trust Bank reports massive growth at AGM

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Trust Bank Gambia Limited on Thursday convened its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to review and adopt the financial report for the year ended 2024.

Held at Ocean bay hotel, the event brought together shareholders, board members, senior executives and other stakeholders to reflect on the bank’s performance and strategic outlook.

The event, which highlighted both continuity and progress, featured the official presentation of the annual financial report by the chairperson of the Board, Franklin Hayford.

In his statement, Hayford announced that the bank recorded a remarkable growth in total assets, increasing from D11.5 billion in 2023 to D12.8 billion in 2024, marking 11.1% increase from the previous year; profit before tax grew from D364 million in 2023 to D463 million in 2024 — a substantial leap that reflects trust bank’s resilience in a competitive financial landscape and its continued ability to seize emerging market opportunities.

“This growth demonstrates our capacity to capitalise on evolving market dynamics, deepen our relationship with customers, and strategically diversify our asset portfolio,” Hayford told shareholders.

“The result is a stronger, more agile Trust Bank, well-positioned to navigate economic uncertainties while continuing to deliver value,” the chairman added.

He said TBL’s strategic focus for 2025 will be on further strengthening its market leadership through continued investment in digital banking services, enhancing product offerings and expanding within the Gambia and beyond. “We will continue to focus on operational efficiency, customer experience and innovation to position ourselves as the bank of choice for both individual and corporate clients,”chairperson Hayford added.

In addition to financial performance, the AGM delved into matters relating to corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and community engagement.

The chairperson reiterated Trust Bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, noting the institution’s support for education, health, and environmental sustainability initiatives across the country.

Managing Director Njilan Senghore highlighted the bank’s opportunities and challenges. “The successful upgrade of our core banking system to flexcube version 14.6 was another milestone in 2024. This upgrade was crucial for enhancing our service delivery, though we did face some temporary disruptions to our e-banking. I would like to extend my thanks to our customers for their patience and support during this period,”she stated.

Abdoulaye Touray, one of the shareholders, welcomed the report with optimism, expressing satisfaction with the bank’s strategic direction and robust financial standing. Several participants commended the leadership for ensuring transparency and stability, even amid regional and global economic challenges.

As Trust Bank Gambia Limited looks ahead, the board reaffirmed its focus on innovation, inclusivity, and regional competitiveness. The management promised to continue investing in its human capital, digital platforms, and sustainable financial products to better serve the evolving needs of the Gambian public.

Amid the proceedings, the bank acknowledged the end of tenure for three long-serving members of the Board of Directors who had reached retirement age. However, following a vote of confidence from shareholders, all three members were re-elected to continue serving, reflecting the trust and satisfaction with their stewardship over the years.

The AGM not only marked another financial year successfully closed but also served as a reminder of Trust bank’s enduring presence and growing influence in The Gambia’s banking sector.