Boy, 16, arrested with 1,654 ecstasy pills hidden in TV set

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By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old Senegalese boy with 1,654 pills of ecstasy and two wraps of suspected crystal meth concealed in a blue coloured plastic bag inside a flat screen television.

Updating The Standard on the arrest, DLEAG Spokesperson Dawda Sanyang said the teenager, a resident of Touba Daru Manan was arrested at Kalagi police.

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He said the matter is being investigated before the suspected child offender is charged and arraigned.

In unrelated developments, Spokesperson Sanyang disclosed that Salimo Jabbie, 20, a resident of Tanji was Tuesday arrested with ten small bags of suspected kush concealed in a transparent medical plastic bag.

Mustapha Corr and Fancy Saho, residents of Kololi and Sukuta were a week ago arrested with 16 stones of suspected crack cocaine concealed in a plastic bag, while 21-year-old Kebba Jadama of Bakau was arrested on 1st April with 111 wraps of suspected cannabis and 222 wraps of suspected cannabis ruderalis skunk concealed in white paper and inside a transparent plastic bag.

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Sanyang said his agency conducted multiple operations across the country from 16th March to 8th April leading to scores of arrests involving prohibited and controlled drugs. He said two of the 67 people arrested are females.