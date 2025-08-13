Boy electrocuted at Sinchu Baliya

- Advertisement -

National Water and Electricity Company Nawec yesterday announced that a young boy was electrocuted while cutting tree branches near its high-tension power lines at Sinchu Baliya.

“According to reports from people on site, the boy had been hired to trim the branches of a tree located dangerously close to high-tension lines. While cutting, the metal cutlass he was using accidentally contacted the live wires, resulting in instant electrocution and his untimely death,” Nawec said in a statement yesterday

While extending condolences to the family of the victim. Nawec said the tragic event serves as a serious reminder of the extreme danger of working near electricity infrastructure.

The company warned the public to avoid cutting or trimming trees near power lines and always maintain a safe distance of at least 3 metres from all power lines.