31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Gambia News

Boy electrocuted at Sinchu Baliya

National Water and Electricity Company Nawec yesterday announced that a young boy was electrocuted while cutting tree branches near its high-tension power lines at Sinchu Baliya.
“According to reports from people on site, the boy had been hired to trim the branches of a tree located dangerously close to high-tension lines. While cutting, the metal cutlass he was using accidentally contacted the live wires, resulting in instant electrocution and his untimely death,” Nawec said in a statement yesterday
While extending condolences to the family of the victim.  Nawec said the tragic event serves as a serious reminder of the extreme danger of working near electricity infrastructure.
The company warned the public to avoid cutting or trimming trees near power lines and always maintain a safe distance of at least 3 metres from all power lines.

