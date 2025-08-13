New ANRD leader speaks 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Following the untimely passing of its founder Gen Lamin Satou Bojang, the Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD) has a new leader. He is Babucarr Jobe.

In his first media engagement, Mr Jobe told The Standard yesterday that he will step into the footsteps of the late Gen Bojang to lead the party with integrity and total submission and allegiance to The Gambia and her people.

Jobe, a former teacher and a native of Upper Niumi District, was elected at a recent party congress.

He disclosed that as part of efforts to transform the party, the executive has decided to have a party leader and secretary general as separate positions.

“I think ANRD is the only political party that has that arrangement in The Gambia. This clearly demonstrates that we are committed to establishing a clear internal governance framework with transparent leadership selection processes to foster unity and reduce factionalism. We will also promote leadership renewals to bring fresh energy and innovative ideas, ensuring that leaders groom successors to sustain the party’s future,” Jobe said.

He said the executive will also build effective communication channels within the party to encourage member participation and collective decision-making.

Jobe added that the ANRD under his leadership will conduct extensive outreach to local communities to identify and address voters’ needs and concerns.

“This grassroots connection is vital to transforming parties from personality–based to constituency-based entities.”

He said the party will craft clear, persuasive policy platforms that resonate with voters’ priorities, differentiating the party from dominant players.

“We will at all times demonstrate commitment to democratic principles and the public good to gain voter trust. We will do all we can to ensure that ANRD is not personality-centred,” Jobe added.

Alliance with NPP

The ANRD leader said his party is still in alliance with the governing National People’s Party (NPP). Asked what he makes of President Barrow’s bid for a third term, Jobe said there is no legal justification to oppose that since the Constitution does not have term limits.