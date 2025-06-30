BRENTFORD PLOT MOVE TO BEAT WEST HAM TO TRANSFER OF ADAMA BOJANG DUBBED THE NEXT ADEBAYOR

- Advertisement -

Brentford have held talks to sign Gambian wonderkid Adama Bojang but could face a fight with West Ham for the highly-rated forward.

The exciting 21-year-old caught the attention of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in 2023 before sealing a switch to French side Stade Reims.

Bojang’s playing style is being likened to former Premier League star AdebayorC

He spent last season on loan in Switzerland with Grasshopper Club Zurich, where he bagged six goals and chipped in with two assists across 27 appearances.

He netted a hat-trick against FC Luzern in April and scored twice against INEOS-owned FC Lausanne-Sport in February.

In Gambia, Bojang is known as the “next Emmanuel Adebayor” thanks to his lanky frame, technical ability and blistering pace.

Bojang is regarded as one of the most promising African talents of his generation and was previously courted by RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim before heading to France two years ago.

SunSport understands Brentford have already held talks with the player’s representatives and believe a fee of around £5million could be enough to tempt Reims into selling this summer.

The Bees are undergoing a major summer rebuild and are on the cusp of appointing current set-piece coach Keith Andrews as the successor to Thomas Frank.

They’re also bracing for the departure of star forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United have launched a £60million bid but Brentford are holding out for closer to £65million.

The Bees are also set to lose dependable Christian Norgaard this summer after Arsenal bid £9million for the midfielder to replace departing Thomas Partey.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also spoken to Bojang’s camp while an unnamed Premier League club are believed to be monitoring the situation.

The Hammers are expected to be in the market for forwards, with the futures of Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio both uncertain.

They admire Bojang’s potential and see him as a long-term project but now face serious competition from Brentford, who are suddenly scrambling to rebuild after Frank’s shock departure.

thesun.co.uk