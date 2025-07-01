NAGOYA/ABS ends regional awareness raising activity

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Nagoya protocol/Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) project, last week ended a 2 week awareness raising/stakeholders consultation on the environmental Acts and the Nagoya Protocol implementation in The Gambia.

Held at the Brikama Regional Education office, the forum started with engagements in WRC, LRR, CRR, URR and NBR targeting regional stakeholders in natural resources management with specific focus on the forest.

Over 150 participants took part in the 2 week engagement.

The project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and executed by the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management in partnership with the National Environment Agency (NEA) is envisaged to ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of genetic resources.

Lamin Bojang, alkalo of Nyambai College, said the sensitisation could not have come at a better time. He commended the organisers for the initiative saying the protection of genetic resources will ensure fair sharing of benefits.

Abubacarr Kujabi, the Coordinator of ABS project said the project is designed to provide technical support for the smooth implementation of the Nagoya Protocol through developing ABS policy, legal, institutional and regulatory frameworks needed to implement the protocol.

“It is evident that biodiversity loss has been a concern throughout the world. As a result, protected areas’s role in preserving biodiversity is becoming increasingly important. This role of preserving biodiversity cannot be done effectively without the full collaboration of stakeholders particularly the primary users of the resources,” he said.

He thanked GEF for the support provided to The Gambia through the ABS project meant for effective implementation of Nagoya Protocol of the UNCBD.

Salif Puye, President of Traditional Healers Association, described the awareness forum as a step to achieving sustainability while highlighting the region’s commitment to promoting people’s rights and responsible management and conservation of forests biodiversity for future generations.

Dr Alpha Kargbo, Lead Technical Assistant of the Nagoya/ABS Project, said the sensitisation is among many activities to be undertaken by the project.