Gambia Good Market showcases emerging young entrepreneurs

By Fatou Dem

The Gambia Good Market is rapidly becoming a vibrant showcase for the country’s emerging young entrepreneurs. The event, organised by the Gambia Startup Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) and the Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), provides a dynamic platform where youth and women display high-quality, locally made products, reflecting the creativity and innovation driving The Gambia’s next generation of business leaders.

Organised in collaboration with the EU-funded ITC Tourism and Creative Industries Project, the Gambia Good Market offered a vibrant platform to boost market access for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while showcasing high-quality made-in-The Gambia products.

Over 30 entrepreneurs took part in the one-day market, engaging in exhibitions, networking sessions, and cultural showcases, including poetry and traditional performances. The event highlighted the critical role of youth and women in shaping the country’s creative and tourism economy.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Beatrice A Mboge, CEO of GWCC, announced the official launch of the Banjul International Trade Fair’s second edition, scheduled for December 2025, and expected to draw over 400 businesses from across Africa.

“This market and the upcoming trade fair are designed not only to connect businesses but also to address real challenges faced by entrepreneurs and inspire peer-to-peer learning,” she said.

She thanked development partners, government agencies, and the public for their support.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Kanifing Mayor, Deputy Mayor Binta Jagne Jallow, described the Gambia Good Market as more than a market saying it is a recipe of sustaining businesses through talent, resilience, and the creativity of young entrepreneurs.

Representing the minister of trade, Principal Economist Kemo Janka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship as a long-term solution to unemployment, irregular migration, and economic vulnerability.

“The Gambia Good Market is a landmark initiative that not only empowers entrepreneurs but also positions Gambian-made products for regional and global recognition,” Janka said.