BRIGHTON WINGER MINTEH NAMES HIS 2 EPL ROLE-MODELS

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr and Al Ittihad’s N’Golo Kante are the two Premier League greats Minteh looks up to.

He told The Argus: “The way he’s humble and the way he helped his family and the country.

“The way he plays also, I really love it because he’s down to earth and then I think every African player wants to learn from him because the way he is amazing.

“And then N’Golo Kante also, because he is humble and quiet.

“All he does is like his job, play football on the pitch and then he also smiles sometimes but sometimes he’s like serious.

“I really love that from both of them.”

