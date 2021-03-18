21 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Brikama UTD is back -Coach Nyassi

By Momodou Lamin Drammeh

The head coach of Brikama United, Modou Lamin Nyassi has said that his side is back to shape and ready to compete for the title. His new courage came after their two-nil beating of BK Millan last weekend.
The Satayba boys endured a slow and agonising start to the league including a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Fortune FC.
The former champions then picked hope with a draw against Hawks in the other week before finally getting their way back to winning ways with victory over BK Milan which propelled them to the seventh position.
” We are back to our shape and style of football and we are ready to compete “, Nyassi said.
Charley, as the coach is also romantically called by fans, further noted that his team was on a transitional period moving from heavy defeats to suspensions and injuries.
He said now that the team is coming to its original shape, Brikama United will compete for whatever is at stake.
Brikama United will face Gambia Armed Forces this weekend. The soldiers are now among the top three after their two-nil win over Tallinding United last weekend.
Saikouba Ceesay scored both goals for the soldiers, taking his tally to five in the new season so far.

