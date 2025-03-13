Brufut Heights ‘murder’ suspect named

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police yesterday named Abdul Kamara, alias Ramadan, a Sierra Leonean as the principal suspect in the alleged murder of retired banker Rueben Andrews at Brufut Heights.

According to the police, the suspect is still at large and the public is urged to come up with any information on his whereabouts to assist them in bringing him to justice.

“If you see him or have any relevant information, please immediately notify the nearest police station or call 9968885,” a police statement said.