Gambia celebrates Francophonie: A commitment to linguistic and cultural diversity

- Advertisement -

On the 26th February, Alliance Française de Banjul celebrated Francophonie with its partners, a vibrant community of over 300 million French speakers worldwide. This day provides a special opportunity to Alliance Française to reaffirm its commitment to the values of sharing, cultural diversity, and education.

The Francophonie festival is an annual event envisaged to celebrate the French language, diversity and Francophonie cultures.

Although The Gambia is an English-speaking country, it maintains strong ties with the Francophone world. Learning French continues to be a major asset for Gambian youth, opening doors to numerous academic, professional, and cultural opportunities.

- Advertisement -

This year’s celebrations brought together 500 students from schools in The Gambia and it began with a march past from the Traffic Lights to the Alliance Francaise along Kairaba Avenue. The march past was followed by a series of activities performed by students from SBEC International, Marina International, Lycée Sénégalais, Charles Jow, Glory Baptist, Diana Mariama and Nusrat. Throughout the day, the students showcased talents in drama competitions, concerts, poetry, dance and other competitions.

French charge de Affairs in Banjul Stephane Dovert graced the occasion alongside other dignitaries from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and AFTAM.

Alliance Francaise director, Justine Guschlbauer, described Francophonie as an annual event that attracts people from different backgrounds in the world around economic, social and linguistic promotion and exchanges.

- Advertisement -

Director Justine said mastering the French language grants access to a vast world of knowledge, prestigious international institutions, and fosters engagement in intercultural and diplomatic dialogue. “French is a language of business, tourism, and cooperation, making its mastery an undeniable advantage in an increasingly connected world. We celebrate Francophonie with enthusiasm, highlighting our unity through the richness of the French language,” she added.

On this special day, she acknowledged, “We recognise the crucial role of teachers and students in promoting and preserving the French language. You are the guardians of our linguistic heritage, the transmitters of knowledge, and the key players in the Francophonie.”

She hailed the participation of French teachers and students in the celebration saying it symbolises Gambian youth’s commitment to the Francophonie and their determination to promote it.