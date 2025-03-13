Man remanded for allegedly raping 4 women

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The case of one Yaya Camara, remanded after being accused of raping four women in Sukuta, continued under Magistrate I Jallow of the Brusubi magistrates’ court yesterday,,

The accused, who was unrepresented is facing four counts charges of rape all of which he denied.

However, the case could not proceed as most of the witnesses are victims of the accused and were reluctant to come and give testimony for fear of exposure.

According to police prosecutors led by Inspector Jaiteh, the accused had allegedly opened a Facebook account under the name Kevin McCarthy , a resident of USA, through which he chatted with the woman and directed them to himself in the Gambia to help them acquire a US visa . ”He would tell them that Kevin directed them to him for a visa, and would demand sex with them on the pretext of helping them get a visa,” the prosecutor said.

The policeman said only four witnesses appeared since the case was mentioned, one victim, two police investigators and another one who assisted in the apprehension of the accused.

“During the process of his arrest, we discovered that the accused was in contact with up to 80 women, targeting them for sexual exploitation,” the prosecutor alleged.

The case continues today.