BST GALAXY VOWS TO TRANSFORM GAMBIAN FOOTBALL

Second Division side BST Galaxy Football Club, formerly called Dibba Oil, is undergoing a momentous transformation thanks to its new buyer Steve Trawally. The Gambian international not only changed the name but has taken steps to appoint a new management staff to run the club’s administrative and technical departments.

“We want to create a new era in Gambian Football. A new project, a breath of fresh air. I think it’s really important that everybody is motivated. The team for now, is not competing for titles but instead, we are focused on building the next super stars in Gambian football,” said Omar Jarju, 2nd vice president who presided over the unveiling of new head coach Alhaji Amat Cham, on a three- year contract.

Cham will be assisted by Malang Yaffa, former head coach of the club when it was Dibba Oil and Ansumana Dampha. A former Gambia U20 international Joseph ‘Joe’ Gomez will serve as the Club’s Goalkeeper Trainer while Adama Loum, will serve as the club’s Physio.

Speaking at his unveiling, Amat Cham said he is delighted to be part of the club which he said has a big project, but he added that he is motivated by the composition of the management describing them as a group of young and professional people determined to bring change into Gambian football. ”My job is not only to qualify the team to the first division but to create a playing style for the team. We will adopt a way of play of which BST Galaxy FC will be known for,” Cham.

BST Galaxy also announced the appointment of former professional footballer Pa Mulie Jassey as the Sports Director while Alagie Deen will serve as the Club’s Scout.