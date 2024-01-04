Build up the Busura dream of eliminating hunger-Essa Bokarr Sey

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ambassador Essa Bokarr Sey has called on the community of Busura village in the Brikama South District of West Coast Region to build up the Busura dream of eliminating hunger and food insufficiency in the Gambia.

Ambassador E.B.Sey made this declaration as a special guest of honour whilst speaking at a forum organized by the Busura Youths Task Force Association (BYTFA) geared towards enhancing agricultural productivity and youth empowerment for national development.

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Essa Bokarr Sey, Momodou Drammeh, CEO of American Chambers and Commerce in the Gambia, Dr Taal Jnr and Dr Abdoulie Njie were in attendance to share their expert knowledge in sensitizing the farmers and skilled workers in putting in place a dependable platform in agricultural productivity.

Ambassador Sey enjoined the community to engage in specialization of crop production citing the United States of America-AGOA opportunity for Gambia farmers.

“I didn’t come to give but to sensitize you on how you can develop your potentials and start projects that will contribute to national development” he remarked.

- Advertisement -

He debunked claim that Gambian youths are not ready to work but stressed that the youths will work when they are provided work.

He urged the youths to venture into agricultural productivity and hailed women who are entrepreneurs in the agricultural sectors.

He cited some women who are now in the driving seat of the economy and urged other women to follow their footsteps.

Mr Jack Faal Jnr had a discourse on tackling women and youths participation in commercial dairy production, poultry farming and horticulture.

He stressed the need for sensitization and training of women and the youths on how to address the issue of commercial farming like the growing of peeper, water melon for exports.

He emphasized that Busura community needs to train its people and set up a pilot programme in converting waste into Bio gas.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Busura Youths Task Force Association (BYTFA), Basirou Faye cited the numerous development programme the village Association had initiated since they took office in 2020 like the lighting projects, the construction of the village market, contruction of the village Bakery, the acquisition of the village Ambulance.

He thanked MRC-Holland foundation for the construction of six classrooms building and staff quarters for Busura Lower Basic School and called on philanthropists to come and help in the fencing of the women garden.