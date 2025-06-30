Bundung boy washed away by floods found drowned at Tipper Garage

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 4-year-old boy Abdoulie Keita who fell into running water in Bundung Farokono during Saturday’s down pour of rains has been found dead at Bakoteh Tipper Garage.

He was on his way back from Daara when he fell into the open drainage that stretches all the way to Kotu. Soon after the incident a search party including the police set out combing the running water under heavy rains since Saturday.

Eye witnesses said the boy fell in to the water as he was crossing the bridge built over the fast moving waterway

The boy was found dead at Tipper Garage early yesterday morning and taken to Ndeban Clinic and then to the main referral hospital in Banjul,

“In Banjul, the doctors asked us whether we want to make it a police case, but we told them no, because this is a natural death. So, the doctors told us to prepare an affidavit for a magistrate to sign before the body would be handed over us,” a family member of the deceased told The Standard.