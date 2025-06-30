NPP appoints new youth president, executive members

- Advertisement -

Momodou Sabally, the firebrand deputy campaign manager has been appointed National Youth President of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). This appointment comes as part of a party reorganisation following the recent expulsion and defection of key members, including former youth president Kebba Madi Bojang. Sabally’s role is seen as crucial for revitalising the party’s youth wing and strengthening grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

The appointment was officially approved by President Barrow and announced by the NPP leadership on June 28, 2025.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the NPP announced the full changes as follows; Momodou Sabally, former deputy campaign manager is appointed as National Youth President, Abdoulie Cham, former spokesperson of the National Youth Wing, is appointed as Deputy National Campaign Manager,while Ramzia Diab, Omar Beyai and Musa Suso are appointed as a co-opted National Executive Members.

- Advertisement -

The party also announced that Yusupha Jammeh of Tanji is appointed as spokesperson of the National Youth Wing and one Lamin Saho appointed as his deputy.

“These strategic appointments underscore the party’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, grassroots mobilisation, and inclusive national development in preparation for upcoming national engagements,” the NPP said.