GICA president rejects claims of removal

Paul J Gaye, the president of The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA) has dismissed claims by some of members of the body that he was removed from his position.

Last week a statement signed by GICA secretary Mamadi Janko informed that GICA convened an extraordinary general meeting of 21st June where Mr Gaye was removed as president ‘due to lack of confidence in his leadership”.

However in his reaction Mr Gaye stressed that the information shared with The Standard is wrong and grossly misleading as he is the legitimate president of GICA elected at a proper general assembly meeting and recognised by the Ministry of Finance.

To prove his legitimacy Mr Gaye provided correspondence between his office as GICA president and the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Seedy Keita, the custodian of the Financial Reporting Act 2013.

The letter from the Minister of Finance seen by The Standard was in response to Mr Gaye’s allegations of professional misconduct against GICA council members, including alleged conflict of interest, unethical endorsement of practicing certificate applications and unauthorised disclosure of confidential information among others, drew his office’s attention to the disciplinary procedures established under Sections 17 and 38 of the Act, which assigns GICA’s disciplinary committee the responsibility to investigate allegations of misconduct, impropriety, or any material irregularities and, following due process, impose appropriate sanctions, including suspension, reprimand, fines, or removal from office.

“Given the absence of evidentiary documentation accompanying your submission, and in the interest of procedural fairness, the Ministry is of the view that the matter should be formally referred to the Disciplinary Committee of GICA for investigation in accordance with the Act”, the Minister directed GICA president Paul Gaye in a letter dated 28 May 2025.

The Standard contacted a senior official of the Ministry of Finance who said they never received any formal official complaint against Mr Gaye from any GICA council member or any process removing him. “Until otherwise, Mr Gaye is the legitimate president of GICA,” a senior official at MOFEA said.