BUREAU DE CHANGE WORKER TELLS COURT HE SPENT D1.9 M ON GAMBLING BETS

By Amadou Jadama

Tijan Jallow, an employee of Afro Express Bureau de Change in Brikama was yesterday arraigned at the local magistrate’s court charged with stealing over D1.9 million from his employer.

When asked to enter a plea, he denied stealing the money. However, when Principal Magistrate Anna Mendy pointedly asked him how he spent the money,

Tijan said he expended it on gambling bets. Afro Express is claiming Jallow, 28, stole D1,975,84 from them.

According to the bill of indictment filed by police prosecutors, Tijan Jallow stole the cash last December.

Prosecuting Officer Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh did object to the court granting bail to the accused person but cautioned that the claim involved “a huge amount”.

The court eventually granted him bail in the sum of D2 million with four Gambian sureties and two property deeds.

The case resumes on February 13 for the start of the full trial.