State slams new charges on Paulo Djabi

By Bruce Asemota

The state has filed three new charges against Paulo Djabi after the high court granted the leave to amend information.

The three new charges are money laundering related offences contrary to Section 22 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorist Financing Act of 20212 of which Paulo Djabi pleaded not guilty to.

According to the charges, between 2021 and 2023, Djabi concealed or disguised the illicit origin of proceeds of crime by purchasing 13 vehicles of different types and models and three motorbikes.

The prosecution led by Principal State Counsel L Jarjue called Captain Babucarr Ngum, a military police officer, who testified that he was part of the investigation panel tasked by the Office of the National Security Adviser last year after they were briefed that some South Americans were involved in drug dealing in the country. Ngum said Paulo Djabi’s name surfaced during their investigation

He said during their operation, they interacted with Paulo Djabi at Envy Night Club along Kairaba Avenue.

Captain Ngum explained that they set up an ambush for Djabi at night, got him off his vehicle while he was with his wife and a search led to the discovery of a substance in his waist bag.

He said they escorted him to his house where they found some liquids and drugs. He said they found many cars parked in his home.

The witness said he recognise the third accused, Muhammed Neto Djabi at the Bundung Police Station sometime in 2023 where Paulo Djabi was detained when he went to see him.

The witness said their investigation took them to Paulo’s apartment at Baraka Estate where they found a Marlboro cigarette packet containing a substance which was sent to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency scientific department for weighing and analysis.

Captain Ngum was asked to identify the said substance which he did and it was in the form of a block. Hearing continues.