BUSUMBALA KARATE CLUB MARKS ANNUAL ‘DOGO’ DAY

By Olimatou Coker

One of The Gambia’s biggest martial arts clubs the Busumbala Karate Club, staged its annual Dojo (celebration day) over the weekend with thrilling competitions followed by a colourful medal presentation ceremony.

Founded in February 2003, the club is home to hundreds of students in karate with some graduates representing the country in international competitions.

The Dojo celebration which highlights the club’s achievement each year, has now evolved into the most important day for karate enthusiasts in the country with scores of people turning up to see students demonstrate their skills in the art.

Muhammad Kaba the man credited for starting karate in The Gambia, was on the ground and expressed his delight at the skillful displays by the students. “As someone involved in babysitting karate in The Gambia, I am happy that it has now spread around the country. I want to thank the National Sports Council NSC for supporting its development,” Kaba said.

The acting executive director of NSC, Lamin Jawla, applauded the efforts of the club and assured them of government’s support in the drive to promote all kinds of sport disciplines in the country.

Sulayman Jammeh, NAM for Bundungka-Kunda said he was amazed by what he saw.

Haddijatiou Kah, a blue belt holder, said the annual Dojo celebration was unique and thanked Master Alfusainey Trawally for making the Busumbala Karate Club great. She also thanked Aboubacarr Muhammad Kaba, son of Master Muhammed Kaba for his financial support.

Many guests spoke of the club’s well-equipped facilities and professional trainers.

They said karate is known for inculcating good virtues and eradicating criminality or evil behaviour and teaching discipline and self-defence techniques.

Some 136 participants took part in the competitions while 60 medals, prizes and certificates awarded to outstanding performers.