CABINET APPROVES BILL TO TRANSFORM GAMBIAN SPORT

By Lamarana S. Jallow

In a landmark move for Gambian sports, Cabinet has approved the National Sports Bill, paving the way for its tabling at the National Assembly for consideration.

The bill, presented last Thursday to cabinet by the minister of youth and sports, Bakary Badjie, was tabled in the form of a cabinet paper. After deliberations, it received the green light, marking a new chapter in the governance and development of sports in the country.

The proposed legislation provides a comprehensive framework for better governance of sports, including the transformation of the National Sports Council into a sport authority, rights of athletes, sport marketing, management of associations, among others. Other major highlights of the bill includes the establishment of a sport tribunal, anti-doping platform and a sport development fund.

Commenting on this development, Minister Badjie expressed optimism that the law will help in the general management of sport, including the creation of a special sport fund and regulations to manage associations in line with law and international best practices.