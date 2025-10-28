LeadSmart Gambia Mentorship Program graduates 22 young leaders after 8 weeks of leadership training

- Advertisement -

Teen and Youth in Leadership (TYIL), an organization founded by Nigerian youth advocate Dr. Israel Oyedare, has successfully completed its inaugural LeadSmart Gambia Mentorship Program, a youth-focused leadership initiative designed to nurture ethical, community-driven leaders.

TYIL, known for its commitment to empowering young people across Africa, trains youth on leadership, personal growth, and civic engagement. Its mission is to build a new generation of leaders who lead with conscience, competence, and compassion.



In The Gambia, the eight-week LeadSmart Gambia Program was hosted at Daddy Jobe Senior Secondary School and focused on equipping young people with key leadership competencies. Participants explored topics such as leadership skills, community development, communication, public speaking, problem-solving, and ethical decision-making.



The program, coordinated by Sophie Manneh and facilitated by Essa Sanneh and Mariama Mendy, guided participants through interactive sessions that blended theory with practical mentorship. Each week, mentees engaged in hands-on activities aimed at improving self-awareness, teamwork, time management, and civic responsibility.

“Our goal is to raise a generation of young leaders who lead with conscience, competence, and compassion,” said Sophie Manneh, the Program Coordinator. “We want them to not only understand leadership but to live it – ethically and with empathy.”



Graduation and Impact

After the intensive eight-week journey, 22 senior secondary school students proudly graduated as the first cohort of LeadSmart Gambia. The graduation ceremony was a celebration of transformation and achievement, honoring the participants’ growth as responsible and visionary youth leaders.

To maintain momentum, TYIL announced the establishment of the LeadSmart Alumni Network, which will serve as a lifelong platform for graduates to continue their mentorship journey, exchange ideas, and lead community-centered projects. The alumni network will embody the program’s core values of integrity, service, and accountability – ensuring that the ripple effect of LeadSmart continues to shape ethical youth leadership across The Gambia and beyond.



Through the visionary leadership of Sophie Manneh, the expertise of Essa Sanneh and Mariama Mendy, and the founding guidance of Israel Oyedare, TYIL has laid a strong foundation for a new generation of transformational leaders.



As TYIL continues to expand its programs, it reaffirms its mission to equip young Africans with the values, skills, and confidence needed to lead ethically and effectively, building nations grounded in integrity, innovation, and collective progress.