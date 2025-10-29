GPU, UNESCO trains women journalists on physical, online safety

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Gambia Press Union (GPU), in partnership with Women Journalists Association of The Gambia (WoJAG) conducted a four-day intensive training for 21 female journalists on physical and online safety.

The training held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) with funding from UNESCO

seeks to equip participants with practical skills and tools to navigate hostile reporting environments, tackle gender-based harassment, and strengthen their digital security. ‎

‎GPU president Isatou Keita noted that while all journalists face multiple risks, women encounter additional and often overlooked dangers such as sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination, and online abuse.

She highlighted that the GPU has developed safety manuals, distributed protective gears, and offered training to journalists adding that these efforts prove vital during periods of political tension. “The project adopts a gendered approach to journalist safety,” Keita explained, emphasising the importance of empowering female media professionals through both practical training and institutional reforms.

‎She thanked UNESCO for supporting this critical initiative to promote accountability and mutual respect in Gambian newsrooms.

‎WoJAG president Annette Camara underscored the urgency of the training, noting that women journalists are increasingly targeted both online and offline. Camara stressed that “safety is not a privilege, but a professional right,” adding that when women feel secure, they can tell stronger stories that amplify marginalized voices and reinforce democratic values.

‎‎Maimuna Sidibeh, secretary general of Gambia National Commission for UNESCO, reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to protecting journalists globally. She highlighted the vulnerability of women in the media to online harassment, including cyberstalking and the non-consensual sharing of images and called for broader national policies and actions to address these challenges.