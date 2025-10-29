Minister Sabally commends rural women’s contribution to food security

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Minister of Agriculture Demba Sabally commended rural women of The Gambia for their contributions to national food security. He was speaking at the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the 45th World Food Day.

The minister stated that, since its inception, the FAO has stood as a beacon of global solidarity in the fight against hunger, guided by its four pillars: better production,better nutrition, better environment, and a better life.

- Advertisement -

This year’s anniversary is commemorated under the theme; “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,” underscoring the importance of unity in transforming food systems.

Minister Sabally also linked the celebration with the International Day of Rural Women, commending rural women’s contribution to food security, describing them as “modern farmers, biodiversity champions, climate resilience builders and sustaining force of Gambian communities.

He pledged continued support for women, particularly in land rights, market access, and finance, and called for accountability to ensure progress. Dr. Sabally also calls for support to local producers, ways and means to reduce food waste, and the need for people to make conscious food choices. The minister further reaffirms the government’s commitment to a hunger free Gambia.

- Advertisement -

FAO country representative Mashibudi Rampedi, said World Food Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need for collective actions across institutions, borders, and communities to transform agri-food systems for a healthier and more sustainable future. Ms. Rampedi reminded the audience that FAO’s mandate extends beyond agriculture to encompass forests, fisheries, land, and water resources highlighting the organisation’s broad impact on Gambian livelihoods. She acknowledged the importance of youth involvement in the food sector adding that empowering young people is essential for shaping the future of The Gambia.