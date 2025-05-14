Caution against anarchy of democracy

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

In the annals of The Gambia’s history, few moments have been as pivotal as the defeat of dictatorship in 2016 and the dawn of a democratic rebirth. At the heart of this transformation stands the Gambia Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, who stood accused of sustaining the edifice of a brutal dictatorship. Eight years later, they are being gradually transformed as the guardians of the rule of law and constitutional order in safeguarding the nation’s fragile democracy. Their role in this critical transition deserves not just recognition but robust, patriotic appreciation.

For over two decades, The Gambia’s security architecture was deliberately weaponised to entrench tyranny, suppress dissent, and brutalise citizens with impunity. The security forces were not defenders of the people but enforcers of a despot’s will. The idea that such an institution, steeped in repression, could overnight transform into a model of democratic policing was always unrealistic. Yet, since 2017, our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have demonstrated commendable progress in adapting to their new role as servants of the people under a democratic dispensation. The process of transformation is a marathon and those who perceived it as a sprint, need to draw comparative lessons around the world.

The ongoing Security Sector Reform (SSR) is not merely a policy initiative; it is a monumental undertaking to dismantle a system designed for oppression and rebuild it as an instrument of justice and public safety. This is no small feat. History shows that post-authoritarian transitions are fraught with challenges including resistance from entrenched interests, institutional inertia, and the delicate balance between maintaining order and respecting freedoms. The Gambia’s security forces deserve credit for navigating this complex terrain with increasing professionalism.

Recent events have put our law enforcement to the test. The handling of the unlawful protest and its aftermath by the Gambia Police Force was a demonstration of restraint and adherence to due process. While citizens have an undeniable right to peaceful protest, that right is not absolute. It is bound by laws that ensure public safety, protect property, and prevent chaos. Democracy does not mean anarchy; it means the rule of law.

The highest court in the land has upheld the constitutionality of the Public Order Act. If citizens find this law objectionable, the path to change is clear: engage the legislative process, lobby National Assembly Members (NAMs), and advocate for reform through democratic means. We cannot claim to build a democracy by flouting the very laws we seek to improve. The strength of a democracy lies not in defiance of its legal framework but in the constructive use of its institutions to enact change.

The Gambia’s journey toward full democratic consolidation is still unfolding. There will be missteps, debates, and disagreements. However, these must be resolved within the bounds of law and dialogue, not disorder. Our security forces, once feared as instruments of oppression, are now striving to become pillars of democracy. This evolution demands our support and not our suspicion.

To the men and women of The Gambia Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, I say this to you: your service in these challenging times is a testament to your patriotism. The road ahead remains long, but your commitment to a democratic Gambia inspires confidence. The nation owes you gratitude.

Let us move forward without reckless defiance, but with disciplined determination to strengthen our democracy through lawful means such as dialogue, and unwavering respect for the institutions that are required to safeguard our hard-won freedoms.

Mai Ahmad Fatty

Kotu