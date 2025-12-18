CEMENT PRICES REMAIN HIGH DESPITE REMOVAL OF MORATORIUM ON CROSS BORDER IMPORTATION

- Advertisement -

Gov’t explains

A week after the Gambia government lifted the moratorium on cross border cement importation imposed last year to protect local producers, market prices remain stubbornly high, triggering public frustration and renewed debate over regulation and competition in the construction sector.

In April 2024, the government slammed the tax on imported bagged cement from D30 to D180 per bag, arguing that the move is a patriotic policy to “protect local production” and promote industrialisation.

- Advertisement -

The reform added a D3 per kilo excise on imported cement, pushing the total tax burden from about D30 to D180 per 50kg bag. This led to big uproar with critics accusing government of giving monopoly to one or few operators.

Last week though, amid acute shortage, the Ministry of Trade announced the lifting of the moratorium citing the need to “stabilise supply and ensure fair market access” after months of price volatility and supply shortages.

The decision followed consultations with local manufacturers, importers, and consumer protection groups, who had warned that the restriction was fueling inflation and halting construction projects nationwide.

- Advertisement -

However, despite the policy reversal, a bag of cement continues to sell between D500 to D625 in most parts of the country—barely lower than the peak prices recorded when the moratorium was first introduced in mid-2024.

The lifting of the D180 tax has exposed the deeper problem of unrestrained profiteering and a regulatory framework that fails to protect consumers.

Ebrima Ceesay, an economist argued that lifting the moratorium is a positive step, but without tackling scrupulous businesses hiking prices and improving logistics efficiency, cement prices will remain inflated.

“Powerful importers, bulk distributors, and retailers have treated cement as a license to print money, adding outrageous margins simply because they can.

The government has a responsibility to ensure that cement prices are fair and affordable for all Gambians,” said Ceesay.

He said the Ministry of Finance, the Gambia Revenue Authority, and the Ministry of Trade must work together to regulate the cement market and protect consumers.

“The government should impose conditional pricing controls tied to any future concessions. The Gambia Revenue Authority should strengthen valuation verification and ensure that waived imports are transparently tracked and audited,” he said.

Dodou Saho, a mason based in Farafenni said the Ministry of Trade should enforce quality standards and fair pricing in the market.

“It is also important to note that the quality of cement being imported from Senegal is substandard. The 32.5R cement is widely considered to be of lower quality and is not even preferred in Senegal. Gambians deserve better quality cement for their construction projects,” Saho said.

He said the government must take immediate action to address the unjustified price hike and ensure that cement prices are fair and affordable for all Gambians.

“The people of The Gambia deserve a government that protects their interests and promotes economic development.”

Some consumers argued that the high prices are driven not only by limited availability but also by greed.

“We expected a price drop as soon as imports resumed, but nothing has changed,” said Modou Jallow, a construction worker.

“It seems both importers and retailers are holding on to high margins.”

The Trade Ministry has hinted that it will monitor developments closely.

Importation value

According to reliable sources, at least 75,000 bags of cement have been imported between Saturday and Tuesday.

The source added that on Saturday 40 trucks were cleared, ⁠Sunday – 10, ⁠Monday – 14 and ⁠Tuesday – 13 totaling 77 trucks.

“Out of the 77 trucks, about 65 carry 1,000 bags each and the rest carry 800 bags. So it will be safe to say 75,000 bags of cement were released from Saturday to Tuesday,” our source added.

Gov’t explains

When contacted for comments, the Minister of Information Dr Ismaila Ceesay Tuesday told The Standard the policy reversal is temporary in response to the cement shortage.

“It will last for a month and be reviewed and adjusted until the associated bottlenecks are removed or dealt with,” Minister Ceesay said.