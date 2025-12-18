Imam Fatty tells court female circumcision is part of Islam

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Prominent Islamic leader Imam Abdoulie Fatty, yesterday testified in the Supreme Court as the first witness in a case challenging the ban on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in The Gambia.

Under cross-examination by Counsel Okete and other counsels, Imam Fatty stated that female circumcision and not mutilation, is part of Islam and is practiced by Muslims worldwide.

- Advertisement -

“We are here for female circumcision, not Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and if it is about FGM, we will not be here because that’s ‘haram’ (forbidden),” Imam Fatty said, emphasising the distinction between the two terms.

He argued that the practice is not harmful and has been done for centuries without any problems. “I have been practicing female circumcision without any problem,” he added.

Imam Fatty cited a Hadith that says female circumcision is a Sunnah (a recommended practice) and is part of cleanliness in Islam. He also claimed that Prophet Muhammad’s wives and children underwent female circumcision.

- Advertisement -

When asked about the risks associated with the practice, Imam Fatty replied, “If done properly, there is no harm.” He added that it should be ‘medicalised instead of criminalised.’

Imam Fatty also disputed claims that the practice is harmful , saying, “I have read reports that support it and others that say it’s harmful.”He accused organisations like the UN and Gamcotrap of promoting Western values and trying to impose their will on Gambian society.

Responding to the question about his stance on the ban and what the law said about it, Imam Fatty said: “Allah said this and you said this and you want me to follow you and leave God and when I died , I will meet God without you. I would rather die than to follow you”.

He also agreed that he knew of two people who died of the practice and when asked what he told their families, he said: “We are Muslims and if someone dies, it’s God’s will”.

When asked what are the benefits of the practice, he said it is to reduce the sexual desire of women as their husbands may not be around all the time.

He also told the court that the law was brought by non-Gambians.

The case continues, with Imam Fatty facing further questioning from counsel for the plaintiffs.

The Gambia banned FGM in 2015, making it a criminal offense to practice or promote. In 2024, the Act was brought back in the Assembly for amendment by National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala Almamy Gibba which was unsuccessful. The law is being challenged in the Supreme Court by a group of individuals, including Imam Fatty, who argued that the practice is a fundamental part of their culture and religion.