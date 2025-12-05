Centre calls for transparency in appointment of anti-corruption commissioners

- Advertisement -

Following the approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday of the appointment of three members of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has issued a statement calling on government to be fully transparent in the process.

Serigne Mass Jallow an auditor has been appointed chairperson with Almami Manga a senior police officer and Isatou Nahra a lawyer as members.

On 21st Maay, the Ministry of Justice issued a press release explaining that it received 52 applications following a public call in February, from which 29 candidates were shortlisted. In April, interviews were conducted, and eight candidates were recommended for final selection. However, only three names were submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

EFSCRJ said the process of appointing members of an anti-corruption body must be transparent, accountable, and participatory. “The credibility and independence of the commission depend heavily on the integrity of the appointment process. We are therefore concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding how the final three commissioners were identified and selected from the eight recommended candidates,” it stated.

Consequently, it is asking Ministry of Justice to provide full transparency by publishing the names of all 52 applicants, the 29 shortlisted candidates, and the 8 final recommended candidates; and clarify why only three names were submitted to the National Assembly when eight were recommended for final consideration.

It added: “We are concerned that no public announcement, consultation, or vetting was conducted before the submission of the three names to the National Assembly. Public vetting is a best practice in the establishment of anti-corruption institutions, ensuring that commissioners are individuals of unquestionable integrity, independence, and public confidence.

“Corruption remains pervasive in public institutions in The Gambia, and the establishment of a credible, independent anti-corruption commission is a critical national priority. Such a process requires the highest standards of openness, fairness, and public participation to build trust and legitimacy,” it concluded.