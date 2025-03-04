CEO Alpha Karaga’s statement at the launching of Star Tv’s new buildingYour Excellency, President Adama Barrow,

- Advertisement -

Honourable Ministers,

Senior government officials and all protocols observed.

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I stand before you today as we celebrate this significant milestone: the inauguration of our new building, marking 13 years of unwavering commitment to excellence in broadcasting. This moment is not just about launching a physical structure; it symbolises the growth, resilience, and dedication that have defined Star FM/TV since its inception in September 2012.

A journey of dedication and progress

- Advertisement -

Star FM was established with a clear vision: to entertain, educate, and inform. From our humble beginnings in 2012 on 96.6FM, we took a bold step forward in 2018 by launching Star TV, at a time when media freedom in The Gambia was expanding, thanks to the progressive policies of President Barrow and his administration. This expansion cemented our role as a trusted media house in The Gambia.

Our journey has been one of determination, driven by the dedication of our founders, including the esteemed Gambian businessman and philanthropist, Hagie Baniko Sissoko. His vision laid the foundation for what we proudly celebrate today. From his early days in the Upper River Region to his ventures in Togo and back to The Gambia in 2008 to establish HB and Brothers General Trading, his entrepreneurial spirit ultimately gave birth to Star FM in 2012 and Star TV in 2018.

Honoring our pioneers and leadership

- Advertisement -

We would not have reached this point without the relentless efforts of our founding team and leadership. I take this moment to honor the contributions of key individuals, including:

Myself, Alpha Karaga, Chief Executive Officer, Sara Camara, our dynamic Managing Director, Mr Kawsu Badjie, and Deputy CEO, Mr Haruna Sissoko, who is currently in Spain, and the entire management. We want to use this occasion to reaffirm our commitment to delivering quality content that informs, educates, and entertains our audience in The Gambia and beyond.

Our new facility, mainly funded by Hagie Baniko Sissoko, is an indication of patriotism and trust. This is more than just a structure; it is a symbol of progress, an embodiment of our mission, and a renewed commitment to excellence in the media.

This modern complex includes: highly equipped radio and TV broadcasting studios, audio recording studio, video and audio production workspace, a modern news and production room, administrative offices, conference hall, cafeteria, TV control room and a server and transmitter room.

The role of media in nation-building

Operating a media house is not just about broadcasting; it is about shaping narratives, fostering dialogue, and promoting national development. At Star FM/TV, we prioritise public relations to strengthen our connection with our audience, ensuring transparency and trust. Our programs provide vital news, celebrate Gambian culture, educate the public, and offer a platform for critical discussions that drive social progress.

Star FM/TV’s role in elections

One of our most critical roles is our contribution to democratic processes, especially during elections. We take pride in delivering accurate information, facilitating public debates, fact-checking, educating voters, covering key events, and ensuring transparency. This commitment was evident during the 2016 political impasse and subsequent elections. By upholding fair and unbiased reporting, we contribute to a more informed electorate and a stronger democracy.

A future of excellence and innovation

As we step into this new chapter, we pledge to continue evolving with the ever-changing media landscape. We will embrace digital transformation, enhance our content delivery, and uphold the highest journalistic standards. This building will serve as a symbol of our dedication to serving The Gambia with professionalism and integrity.

Special appreciations

This landmark achievement is possible thanks to the dedication and contributions of key individuals and organisations. Allow me to express special appreciation to honorable Seedy SK Njie for his instrumental role in facilitating the radio licensing process in 2011.

I also want to extend especial gratitude to Alhagie Amadou Gigo for his dedication and commitment in overseeing the construction of this magnificent edifice within just 18 months.

To the Minister of Works and Infrastructure, I want to say thank you for facilitating the crucial road maintenance that has enhanced accessibility to our premises.

I also extend special thanks to the Mayor of KMC and the Director of Cleaning Services for their generosity in providing free PPE and an open truck, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment.

to our esteemed media partners, including the Managing Director of GRTS, the CEO of QTV, the CEO of Paradise TV, the CEO of Eye Africa TV, and all other media houses who have supported us in our mission, I say thank you.

Dedications and tributes

Your Excellency, as we cut the ribbon today, I am pleased to announce that: Our radio studios will be named after the late veteran broadcaster Alhagi Sajor Barrow while our recording studios will be named after the late Serigne Tunkara (DJ-Indiana), in recognition of their tremendous contributions to the media landscape and broadcasting in The Gambia, and particularly to Star FM.

As we remember them in our prayers, let their names serve as a reminder of our mission to inform, educate, and entertain. We look forward to many more years of impactful broadcasting and continued success.

Ladies and gentlemen, today marks the beginning of an exciting journey ahead. Together, we will continue to tell powerful stories, and serve our audience with passion and dedication.

I take this opportunity to thank President Barrow for championing media freedom in the Gambia and Dr Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services, for his foresight and leadership.

Your Excellency, once again, I extend a warm welcome to you all. Thank you for being part of this special occasion, and let us celebrate this milestone together!

As we incorporate this historic occasion with the celebration of The Gambia’s Diamond Jubilee, I welcome you all to the official inauguration and launching of the Star FM and TV’s new building.

In conclusion

On behalf of the entire management and staff of Star FM/TV Gambia, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our partners, supporters, and the Gambian people for their unwavering trust and encouragement. This modern facility is not just ours; it belongs to every listener, viewer, and stakeholder who has been part of our journey.

Thank you all for your attention.