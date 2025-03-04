BABY SCORPIONS RALLY AHEAD OF CAF CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

As the Gambia Under-17 team, the Baby Scorpions prepare for a possible third title in the Caf championship, focus is on Coach Yahya Manneh’s worksheet.

Last week, he completed the screening phase, with ten new players identified to join the 20 that participated in the Wafu Zone A tournament and qualifiers, bringing the total to 30.

According to the Gambia Football Federation, the newcomers will have to pass a Caf mandatory MRI test to be eligible. The Gambia won the title twice, at home in 2005 and Algeria in 2009, and also appeared in Fifa championships notably in Peru in 2005 and Nigeria several years later. This year’s finals start in Morocco on 30 March.

The team resumed training today at the home of Gambian football, the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.