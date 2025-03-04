spot_img
Sports

Old boy Minteh comes back to haunt Newcastle with Brighton equalizer

Yankuba Minteh never played a first-team game for Newcastle, but he has made his mark at St James’ Park, scoring an equaliser just before half-time for Brighton in their FA Cup fifth round clash.

The Gambian winger had given away the penalty that Alexander Isak converted to give the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute, but made up for it just before half-time with a brilliantly worked goal.

Minteh swapped the North-East for the South coast to the tune of a reported £30m largely due to the Magpies’ PSR concerns, and they will be ruing his departure even more now.

