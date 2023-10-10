CG Darboe says GRA’s success is due to digitalisation

- Advertisement -

International finance and economic institutions have recognised the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) as one of the leading revenue collectors in Africa.

The recognition contained in a report was based on statements by World Bank and IMF officials regarding comparable performance and thus accordingly praised the “operational methods” of GRA.

The report revealed that though the authority registered tax revenue shortfalls in the first quarter of 2023, its Internal Affairs Unit is now fully functional and its collections exceeded expectations.

It added that the smooth coordination between GRA and the newly created Tax Revenue Department within the Ministry of Finance has significantly helped boost revenue collections.

The report also commended the introduction of the Asycuda World and the dry port.

Reacting to the recognition, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the GRA is pleased to have received such recognition from reputable institutions around the world. He said it demonstrated how much effort the authority has put in over the years to ensure efficiency.

“We are able to achieve all this due to teamwork, dedication, professionalism, and digitalisation of GRA systems of operations,” CG Darboe said.